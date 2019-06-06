Nasarawa APC, Party Chieftain Urge Buhari to Intervene in Oshiomhole, Oyegun Feud

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a chieftain of the ruling party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the fued between Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s immediate past national chairman, and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, its current National Chairman.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Philip Tatari Shekwo, made the call in an interaction with THISDAY in Lafia, the state capital.

He stated further that President Buhari was the only person that could save the party from imminent collapse.

Shekwo who claimed that the whole thing was about 2023 continued that, “it will be too over-ambitious of anybody to be taking about 2023 now. And because of 2023, you are going to destabilise the same vehicle you are going to use to get what you want in that year.”

“It is very obvious to me that some of the leaders are not being patriotic about the APC. So, I am calling on them to rather settle down and look at the thing passionately and resolve the matter before it gets out of hand.”

“It is very saddening that we lost some states. Nobody will be happy about it, and I am sure even the national chairman himself is not happy about it. So, instead of blaming one person, it is better the leadership to all sit down and re-strategise the party,” he said.

A chieftain of the APC, Nabena, has also called on President Buhari to intervene in the hostilities between Odigie-Oyegun, and Oshiomhole.

He made the call in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, in reaction to the ongoing war of words between the two chieftains of the ruling party.

However, Nabena who is also the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said the war of words between Odigie-Oyegun and Oshiomhole, was unnecessary, describing the development as a distraction that could weaken the party.

“Elections have been won and lost, high-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executiven Committee are there to address party matters.

“I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate past national chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media,” he said.

Nabena said this was critical to ensure that the APC was focused on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels, and to deliver on the Next Level mandate.

He stressed that the party needed a united house to grow and deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of our party, to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.

“The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 general election in some states it previously controlled, is indeed worrisome.

“However, we are still the governing party which produced the president, control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“Compared to the failed PDP, the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences,” he said