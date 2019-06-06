NAFDAC Approves Caya Diaphragm for Women in Nigeria

Charles Ajunwa in Vancouver, Canada

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the marketing of the Caya contoured diaphragm and Caya Gel, making this nonhormonal family planning method choice available for women in Nigeria for the first time.

This was disclosed by PATH at the ongoing Women Deliver 2019 conference taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

PATH is a global organisation that works to accelerate health equity by bringing together public institutions,

businesses, social enterprises, and investors to solve the world’s most pressing health challenges. With expertise in science, health, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales solutions—including vaccines, drugs, devices, diagnostics, and innovative approaches to strengthening health systems worldwide.

Approximately seven million women in Nigeria want to avoid a pregnancy but are not using any contraception, and worldwide more than 200 million women are considered to have an unmet need for contraception. The single-size Caya diaphragm addresses several of the issues commonly cited for unmet contraceptive need. It is a vaginal barrier contraceptive that is woman-controlled, nonhormonal, and appropriate for women who cannot or do not want to use hormonal contraceptive methods, intrauterine devices, or condoms.

The Caya diaphragm will be introduced to women in Nigeria within the next year by DKT International, the largest family planning products and services provider in Nigeria. DKT’s large portfolio of contraceptive products and extensive nationwide coverage includes hard-to-reach rural areas and last mile distribution.

Kessel medintim GmbH (Kessel) manufactures the Caya contoured diaphragm and will provide technical assistance to DKT for introduction. In addition to introduction in Nigeria, Kessel aims to build partnerships for introduction in low-income countries in Africa, as well as in Asia and Latin America, where the need for additional family planning options is greatest.

PATH developed the diaphragm through a human-centered design process to expand women’s access to affordable, nonhormonal contraceptive options in low-income countries where there is an unmet need for contraception—and where diaphragms have not been available in recent decades.

“Caya is the first new diaphragm design to enter many global markets in 50 years, and we are excited that soon this woman-initiated option will be available in Nigeria,” said Darin Zehrung, director, Medical Devices and Health Technologies at PATH. “It is a great example of the innovation success that is possible through private-public partnership.”

“Listening to input from women, their partners, and providers from around the world resulted in a unique, single-size, anatomical design that is easy for clinicians to provide,” said Maggie Kilbourne-Brook, Caya diaphragm product manager at PATH. “Studies have demonstrated that it is comfortable, safe, and easy for women to use. I am thrilled to see this innovation scale up and provide greater reproductive health freedom to women.”

The Caya diaphragm was introduced first in Europe in 2013 and is now registered in 40 countries around the world.