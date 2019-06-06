MainOne Engages Varsity Graduates

MainOne has announced that it has successfully completed the second batch of its Bright Minds Graduate Trainee Programme.

The 2-month training session was designed to groom recent Nigerian graduates into highly skilled technical professionals by taking them through the fundamentals of the company’s various business functions as well as personal effectiveness skills they need to survive in today’s work place before their recruitment into the company.

The program combined classroom style learning with practical sessions facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists within MainOne to help the trainees understand the company’s core functions, which include connectivity and managed cloud services. The program culminated in a 5-week certification training to provide the trainees with specialised technical skills required for their various roles. The company received over 2,600 applications and women were strongly encouraged to apply with six women successfully completing the program to join MainOne’s Technical Department.

Celebrating the success of the program at a ceremony held in honor of the 36 graduates, the Head, Corporate Services, MainOne, Tinuola Ipadeola, congratulated the recruits on their dedication and completion of the programme while urging them not to relent on their oars as they strive for excellence in their new roles.