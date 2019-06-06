Groups Urge PDP to Ensure Internal Democracy in Bayelsa Primary Election

Esther Oluku

Rights Monitoring Group and Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (RMG&CCDI) have urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow internal democracy in the forthcoming primary election in the Bayelsa State, ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued from the United States by the joint President of the organisations, Olufemi Aduwo, the groups stated that the election would provide another opportunity for the people of the state to deepen democracy and the accelerated development recorded by the outgoing government.

Aduwo, who is also the permanent representative of CCDI to the United Nations, condemned the senseless killings during the last general election in the state, which he witnessed as election observer, adding that such barbaric acts must not be allowed again.

“The PDP must be ready to conduct free and fair primary election. The party must encourage and deepen internal democracy and shun imposition of candidates on the people but reward loyalty and consistency, instead of patronising the godfathers.

“The party must be a good student of history and learn that rule of few men as practiced by Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has consequences, like in Zamfara State where PDP had never ruled but is in charge today because of the rascality of APC.

“Since 1999, PDP has been ruling Bayelsa State and by extension ljaw nation, hence, the party must not take the good people of the state for granted to avoid the calamity that befell APC in Zamfara State.”

Aduwo appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan, not to dabble into local politics of such level or allow the candidates to use his name to campaign before the primary.

“He had set example that other African leaders should follow by that singular action he took in 2015 that averted bloodbath in Nigeria.

We appeal to to the people of Bayelsa to eschew bitterness, bigotry, hate speech and promote and sustain the peace and the record that the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson has achieved,” he said.

Aduwo who is currently in the New York to witness the election to the office of the United Nations General Assembly President, congratulated the Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijani Mohammed-Bande, who emerged as the President of the 74th UN General Assembly.