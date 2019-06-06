FRSC: Sokoto Recorded no Road Accident during Eid-el-fitr

By Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The Sokoto State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Muhammad Kaigama, has said that the state recorded no road accident during the Eid-el-fitri.

Kaigama disclosed this on Thursday at Sokoto in an interview with newsmen.

He attributed the development to the series of sensitization campaigns embarked upon by the command.

“Before the sallah, we created awareness using jingles at the local radio stations to sensitize the people.

“Our sensitization campaigns yielded positive result. That was why there was no serious crash during the Sallah celebration.

“We thank God the Sallah celebration has come and gone it was hitch free no serious crash recorded,” he said.

Kaigama appealed to motorists to sustain the tempo by desisting from any act capable of causing accidents.

He thanked sister security agencies and stakeholders who collaborated with the FRSC to the make the celebration successful.

The sector commander added that though the final report has not been compiled, but the information at his disposal proved that his men and other security agencies did a wonderful job during the Sallah.

He appealed to the media to assist the FRSC by sensitizing motorists and passengers on traffic rules and regulations.

Kaigama, who urged passengers to check vehicles whether it is road worthy or not before boarding it, tasked motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and be patient to avoid any crash.