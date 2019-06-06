Expectations for Sustainable Development 

Following his re-election in the polls held on February 23, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, took his oath of office for a second and final term in charge of Africa’s most populated nation. This signalled the beginning of his second four-year term in office.

The 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony, held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, had the President, Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by his wife Aisha, take his oath of office and allegiance, administered by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, as he swore to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria.

The ceremony also saw the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, sworn in as the vice president for the next four years.

During the ceremony, prayers were offered to God for sustainable peace, unity and stability of nation as well as to guide, guard and grant its leaders the wisdom and determination to meet the public aspirations.

The national and defence flags were lowered and new ones hoisted, signifying the end of an era and the beginning of a new political dispensation heralded by a 21-gun salute.

Key Derivatives

The ceremony was actually a low key affair devoid of the usual pomp and pageantry and without an inauguration speech. Attendance was strictly by invitation. It was however attended by a few party heavyweights, lawmakers, traditional rulers, business gurus, members of the diplomatic community and former leaders.

However the low key inauguration, Nigerians are full of high expectations as Buhari and his VP, Osinbajo, begin another four years of ruling the nation.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, however, gave insight into what the next level entails: “Good governance, greater prosperity for our citizens, development, and provision of everything that pertains to a good life for the people of this country.”

SSA to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on his part, said the president would immediately pay special attention to matters of security, law and order in the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina assured that at the end of this second term, by the time the president would have completed his term, he would have left viable legacies for Nigerians.

Expectations

Conspicuously, as President Muhammadu Buhari again begins his second terms, prominent Nigerians as well as the ordinary man on the streets are full of expectations for a better Nigeria. This is considering that the last administration did not augur well for a lot of citizens as well as business concerns in the country.

Consequently, some of the invited guests spoke on their expectations during the inauguration ceremony held at the colourful decorated Eagle Square Abuja.

One of the prominent persons who expressed great expectations from the Buhari’s second term administration was the King of Okori (Egbere Emere Okori, Eleme) and Paramount Ruler of Ogale, (Emere Ogale) in Rivers State, HRH Appolus Chu. He said: “We are expecting the best from this new dispensation of political leaders. We also hope that this administration will end satisfactorily for all Nigerians.”

HRH Chu advised further that, “We should identify our mistakes and then improve on these mistakes and when we do that, we would gradually get much more matured in democracy.”

For the Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni, his expectations include rapid development in the nation, peace in every section of the nation and better economy.

Yet for many more others, their anticipation was geared towards the issue of job creation and employment generation, which they hoped would be a priority as far as the Buhari government is concerned while other hoped that the president would leave specific landmark legacies before he ends his second term of ruling Nigerian.

They also expressed the hope that Buhari would bring more women on board.

And on this a former minister and ex–deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, rather went spiritual. She said: “with the collective prayers of Nigerians, Mr. President will make Nigerian better, put smiles on the faces of Nigerians and carry women along.”

Some other Nigerians further summed up their expectations and plans to help government fast-track development for the citizenry.

So, for, business guru and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, he hopes to play his own part as a business community while partnering government for the good of the nation.

“It is a good partnership between us and the government and definitely we would take Nigeria to the next level”, Dangote added, while noting that although the last administration tried its best, it could do better this term.

“Normally in the first term, they don’t usually show their strength. So, this second term, I am sure would be much better than the last term”, Dangote added further.

Others further expressed the hope that the president would avoid pitholes, having learned from his mistakes in the last administration. They hoped that in the last four years, Buhari must have learned a lot of lessons, and then would avoid any pitholes that may cause hindrances to the present administration.