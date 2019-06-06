Dell Releases Workstations’ Solutions

Dell has released new mobile workstations solutions that give customers the freedom to create wherever they are, like never before.

Designed for creators and innovators needing extreme performance and reliability, the systems are fully equipped to take on the most demanding data- and graphics-intensive workloads, designed to help power the next healthcare breakthrough and to edit a blockbuster movie.

Dell Technologies also announced updates to its Precision 3000 series towers and the Precision 1U rack workstation all offering outstanding performance and affordability within a small form factor.

Users also would have peace of mind that applications will run smoothly whatever the workload, as all Dell Precision workstations are Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certified and also equipped with Dell Precision Optimizer software – an intelligent solution that automatically tailors the system’s settings to get the best software performance from the workstation allowing you to get intensive work done faster and smarter.

Vice President and General Manager of Dell Commercial Specialty Products, Tom Tobul, said: “The Precision workstation portfolio is all about creating and working without limits. Today’s workforce is more mobile than ever before, and our customers have come to rely on Dell workstations to deliver the highest performance for their critical workflows, no matter where they are working that day.

“Incorporating the latest components and intelligent features like Dell Precision Optimizer, our new workstations are designed with power users in mind and allow for innovation and creativity to flourish.”