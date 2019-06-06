APC Condoles With THISDAY MD over Wife’s Death

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen.

The party in a statement Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the ruling party received the news of Helen’s death in the United Kingdom after a battle with breast cancer with great sadness.

He siad, “It is never easy to come to terms with the death of a loved one, particularly such a devoted mother, loving, dear and supportive wife such as Helen. We pray the Almighty God grant Eni B and his immediate family the strength to bear this painful loss and comfort the children, her mother and siblings in this time of grief.

“We take solace with the fact that many who came across the late Helen attested to her good heart which was exemplified in her community service and philanthropy. We pray the Almighty God grant Helen eternal rest.”