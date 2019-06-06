Airtel, SONA Celebrate Children

Airtel Nigeria has partnered SONA Group, manufacturers of high quality snacks and confectioneries, to inspire and uplift children across Airtel’s adopted schools, as part of activities to mark the 2019 Children’s Day Celebration.

According to both organisations, over 4,000 pupils across six public primary schools, were celebrated and they were provided them with high quality learning materials including books and pens.

As part of the programme, Airtel and SONA Group visited Oremeji Primary school in Ajegunle, Lagos State; Yahaya Hamza primary school in Zaria, Kaduna State; Iyeru Okin Primary School in Kwara; Presbyterian Primary School in Ediba, Cross River; St. John’s Primary School in Oke-Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State and Community Primary School in Amumara, Imo state.

Employees of both organisations spent quality time with the children, shared experiences and doled out different gifts to the children.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said Airtel remains passionate about inspiring young children as well as creating platforms for them to succeed as this is in line with one of its cardinal CSR programmes, Adopt-a-School.

“Children day celebration is a special day for every Nigerian child. Airtel, therefore, joins Nigerians to celebrate our children including children of our adopted schools,” Ogunsayna said.

“I am especially interested in underprivileged children and I am truly pleased with what we have done together to make life better for them. Through our Employee Volunteer Scheme and Adopt-a-School programme, our interventions have reached thousands of children directly,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of the SONA Group of Companies, A.K. Mirchandani, said: “At SONA Group of Industries, we understand the imperativeness of putting together programs and activities that will benefit the children of Nigeria, as they are the very future of the nation, hence this partnership with Airtel to celebrate them.”