Korean Assembly Deputy Speaker Invites Buhari

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The leadership of the Republic of Korea national assembly has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider making a state visit to the South East Asian country as way of strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

Deputy Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, Ju-young Lee, made this appeal on Saturday in Abuja while briefing the press at the Korean Cultural Centre.

Lee is the head of the Korean three-man delegation presently in Abuja for the Democracy Day Celebration holding on June 12. Other members of the delegation were Baek Jaehyun and Gwangdeok Joo.

He stressed the importance of exchange visits between President Buhari and President Moon Jae-in, saying it will enhance the mutual corporation between both countries .

He also added that the prospect of the exchange visit was one of the issues which were explored with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when both met at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

“The First Lady Aisha Buhari has visited Korea twice in the last four years. When I get back to Korea, I will advise President Moon to visit Nigeria. I also want the Nigerian government to advise President Buhari to consider visiting Korea. I believe the African continent is very large with potential for a huge market so we should believe the partnership between Nigeria and Korea will be the foundation for economic development between both countries,” Lee said.

He recalled that when Buhari and Moon met at the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2015, the Korean leader emphasized the importance of Nigeria sharing experience with Korea on economic development in order to actualize its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) programme.

”Our president felt Korea should be more involved in Nigerian economy. Increased investment will be a win-win situation for both countries,” Lee, who is the Chairman of the Association of Korean Nigerian Parliamentary Association added.

The Korean also cited culture as one of the aspects they will be using to promote ties with Nigeria.

Lee said an all Nigerian female dance group, K-POP will be invited to an international concert that holds in Korea in October, while the Asian nation also wants to promote Korean drama on Nigerian televisions as well introduce the Nigerian traditional choreography and dance to the Korean public.