Akeredolu and ‘Igbo’

Me I don’t know what to believe again o. This grey-bearded daddy was reported to have gone on an exploratory expedition to a faraway country to study the benefits of cultivating Indian hemp. They said he went on that trip with the NDLEA honcho. I shock! My shock was not even about the trip itself but the possibility of NDLEA joining on the trip. How can that be? No be wetin dem use set up the agency to fight be this? Anyways just as I was about to start taking my ‘other room’ enhancing drugs given to me by my friend and sister Chioma Okigbo – dodging bottles, I saw another report refuting the story of NDLEA being on the trip.

I relax. But then again, this is a bold step by the governor if it is true that he is really looking into cultivating Indian hemp for its medicinal purposes. Mbok, while still at it, he should also look at cultivating coca leaves, the ones they use for cocaine, that one too has strong medicinal purposes like making you lose your brain.

You see, although I cannot help but agree to the fact that in some climes, the plant has been used for altruistic purposes and even legalized, my worry is when the State Chief Executive will purportedly be championing this thing and be allegedly be travelling himself to go do the research when one small lecturer for Ondo State University can do the work and come and make presentation. You can see that I am using the words ‘allegedly’ and ‘purportedly’ for this story.

It is because my Oga Chike Ogeah na him advise me, that anytime I dey write anything about lawyer especially this one wey be SAN that I should be using those words, in case the baba want try himself. This one can now use the anger of all the yabis he has been receiving since this thing start to come and attack me o. That is the story of Nigeria when you will be looking for soft targets like Naira Marley to show power. Anyways, my bearded governor don look seriously at the precarious financial situation of his state and the dwindling federal government allocation and decide that he must think outside the box after all no be intellectual? This is real out of the box thinking I am telling you.

Cultivate Indian hemp under strict regulation, supervise it and make sure it gets to the appropriate places and are not misused. I am telling you this is Ben Bruce kind of thinking and the bank that said that one day, cars will run on water. Akereeeeeeee, na you biko. Mbok can we also look at legalizing prostitution for its medicinal purposes? We dey use am release stress and tension from people like you. Kai. No vex.