Clergy Calls for Concerted Policies on Out-of-School Children  

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Publisher of Nigeria’s popular faith-based daily devotional, Our Daily Manna, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe has called on the federal government and the various state governments to initiate specific policies to address the rehabilitation and education of the over 13 million out-of-children in Nigeria.

Kwakpovwe said in a statement to commemorate the May 27 Children’s Day that a country that does not make solid plans for the all-round development of children cannot record outstanding achievements.

He said, “It is a matter of urgent public concern that from the primary to tertiary level, the education sector is in shambles. I therefore, join those who have called for the declaration of a state of emergency in that sector. It is certainly unacceptable and a big blight on the scorecard of this administration to have the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) record such a huge number of out-of-children in Nigeria. The government has all these agencies like the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), but we need wholesome policies to achieve better results.”

While commending the ederal government for its school feeding programme, he called for a “truly free” primary and secondary education for all Nigerian children.

According to Kwakpovwe who is also the General Overseer of the Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry, “The school feeding programme must be complemented with no tuition fees, free books, free school uniform and excellent learning environment. It is disheartening to see what passes for classroom, where they exist. If these can be done, there is no doubt that the school system will witness a major jump in enrollment, at the primary and secondary levels.”

Kwakpovwe offered to supply free copies of ‘Junior ODM’, the children’s version of the daily devotional, as additional reading material to state governments that are willing to accept them. “We believe ‘Junior ODM’ will sharpen the moral edge of our children and keep them on the right path to great achievements. We can’t afford to gamble with the future generation.”

“With the prevailing insecurity all over the country, children and women are the ones who suffer most. In many cases, school buildings are destroyed. In other instances, these helpless children have been kidnapped. The whole world is still pleading with the Nigerian government to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and other girls from captivity,” said Kwakpovwe.