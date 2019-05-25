BCGS Hails Anita, Atuk Retirement Golf Tournament

Golfers were excited at the closing ceremony of the Umaru Anita and Timothy Atuk retirement golf tournament held over the weekend at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), golf course, Benin City, Edo State.

At the end of the well-attended golf retirement tourney organised by the Committee of Friends and Golfers in conjunction with NNPC Medical Service and BCGS, Dr Anslem Dere and Princess Nkiruka Awiaka were declared winners in men’s and ladies category respectively.

Dr. Dere played a net score of 72 to emerge winner ahead of Esosa Ogbomo who settled for second position through count back over Sam Awiaka, having both played 73 net respectively. Osaze Iyare won his usual best gross award with 79 gross.

Ex lady captain, Princess Awiaka was at her best again with 72 net by winning her second trophy within two weeks, just as another ex-lady captain, Debby Otabor played 77 net for second place ahead of another incumbent lady captain, Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua with 79 net.

However, encomiums were showered on the both retirees by the likes of the Vice captain of the club, Mayer Ologbosere; Dr James Agada, who represented Dr. Musa Shaibu, Managing Director, NNPC Medical Services Limited, Dr. Dakop Yoila, and many others for their exemplary services to the organisation and BCGS.

In the same vein, Umaru and Atuk expressed appreciations to the club for organising such wonderful golf tournament on their behalf. They added that it showed how lovely members of this great golf family are in honouring them with the tournament that attracted almost 100 golfers across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, other winners included Dr. John Ogbeide, who won the men’s super-veteran category with 78 net. R. Osahon beat M. Azugbene on count back having both played 77 net in the men’s veteran event. While Lucy Onoabhagbe won the ladies veteran with net score of 79.

The highlight of the event was presentation of trophies to winners while the club led by its vice-captain of the club presented Queen Idia bronze cast head to the two retirees for their roles in enhancing golf development in the club.