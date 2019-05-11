Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Friday night said it killed seven terrorists along Fuye and Melere Villages of Borno State. It said troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division (NA) on Operation Hard Strike in collaboration with some members of Civilian JTF, killed seven insurgents after a fierce exchange of fire. An army statement said the encounter occurred during a clearance operation against the terrorists.

The Army said the exchange of fire resulted in the extermination of seven terrorists and recovery of six AK 47 and one FN rifles. It said, “There was no casualty on the part of the NA Soldiers or Civilian JTF. The Nigerian Army through the Division is unwavering in its commitment and determination to end Boko Haram terrorism and any other form of insecurity in Nigeria”. Confirming the operation, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “The Nigerian Army will continue to sensitise and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.”