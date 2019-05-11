Ganduje Defies ‎Court Order, Presents Appointment Letters to New Emirs

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday presented appointment letters to the four newly appointed Emirs in the state.

Those presented the letters were Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Bichi, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, Emir of Karaye; Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, Emir of Rano, and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir as Emir of Gaya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was held at Sani Abatcha Stadium in spite of a Kano High Court order which on Friday asked all parties to maintain status quo.

The case was instituted by one Rabi’u Sule-Gwarzo challenging the decision of the governor to create the four emirate councils.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, had given an interim injunction directing all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.‎

However, the state government had in a statement earlier said it was yet to receive the purported court order on the matter.

The statement signed by Abba Anwar, Press Secretary to Ganduje, disclosed that the appointment of the new emirs was done before the court order, adding that the public presentation of the letters was just a symbolic gesture.

While presenting the letters of appointment to the new Emirs, Ganduje charged them to serve as agents of unity, peace and development.

The governor said they must strive hard to unite people of their domain irrespective of their differences and encourage active and deeper participation of the people in all facets of development.

According to him, the new emirates will enhance rural development and encourage active participation of traditional rulers in the areas of agriculture, education, health and security.

‎

The governor charged all district heads in the new emirates to be loyal to the new emirs‎.‎

The new Emirs in their separate speeches, expressed appreciation to Kano government, Gov. Ganduje, the State Assembly and well wishers for their support and show of love.

They promised to work for the peace, security and progress of the state, as well as justify the confidence reposed in them by the people by carrying everybody along. (NAN)