Edo’ll set new standards with National Sports Festival, says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that the state government will set a new national standard when it hosts the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), assuring that facilities for the games are being put in place and would be ready well ahead of the festival.

Obaseki gave the assurance while inspecting the construction of a new block of building to serve as Secretariat for NSF officials during the competition.

The governor said the building, which is located within the premises of the Government House, in Benin City, would be ready in 6 weeks, adding, “It will be properly equipped with the necessary facilities such as communication system to upgrade the standard of the festival.”

He said existing sport facilities in the state are being refurbished even as the state government is building more facilities ahead of the 2020 National Sports Festival.

“We aim to set new national standards for hosting the NSF. We are doing a total revamp of the stadium. We have ordered for new athletic tracks. We are also rebuilding the Tennis Courts, Swimming Pools and investing in other facilities around the City that will be used for the festival,” the governor said.

On the preparations for the festival, Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu said the State Sports Festival would be hosted ahead of the National Sports Festival, noting, “The State Festival will form the trial for those that will represent Edo State during the NSF. Team Edo will be selected from the State Sports Festival.

According to Shaibu, arrangements are being put in place to ensure Edo State does not just host but put up a good showing at the event. He reiterated that the ongoing reconstruction work at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would be completed before the end of August 2019.