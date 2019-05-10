TCN Confirms Boko Haram’s Attack on Maiduguri Substation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday attacked its 330/132kV transmission substation at Molai in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at about 5.30 p.m., destroying two Hilux vans and one vehicle belonging to a staff of TCN, while insurgents made away with the third Hilux Van.

Other items destroyed by the terror group, include Hiab truck, computer, monitor and printer in the control room; the windows of the Control Room and staff house.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement said that during the attack, two Post Isolators Porcelain units were affected, adding however, that the cracks were not too deep to affect power supply to the substation.

“The 330/132/33kV Molai Transmission Substation was completed and energised October 25th, 2018 and was also formally commissioned Wednesday, 13th February, 2019. The substation comprises 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers which feed Yola Disco customers in Maiduguri and environs.

“The operator on duty did exceptionally well by opening the transmission lines from the substation and shutting down the station before quickly leaving the substation just before the insurgents reached the substation. After the incident, TCN engineers did a thorough check of the substation equipment before restoration on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 9.31hours,” she explained.

The TCN, however, commended the efforts of security operatives who have continued to make it possible for its operators to run the substation and appealed that more of them should be deployed to the area, to further boost the morale of workers who have been unrelenting inensuring that electricity supply is sustained in Maiduguri and environs despite the risks.

TCN added that in order to completely stabilise and modernise the grid, Nigeria must complete the ongoing investment in grid expansion and rehabilitation, establish adequate spinning reserve and install well-functioning SCADA.

It further disclosed that the Molai Substation had experienced attacks by insurgents in the past but said this has not deterred TCN from ensuring that power is supplied to Maiduguri.

The company also reiterated its commitment to implementing the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme under which some level of investment and consequently stability has been achieved.