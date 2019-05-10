Six South-south APC State Chairmen Endorse Omo-Agege Deputy Senate President

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As the race for the leadership of the ninth assembly becomes fierce, six state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-south zone have endorsed Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

Their endorsement was contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The letter was jointly signed by Jones Erue, Chairman, Delta State; Hon. Jothan Lalabunafa, Chairman, Bayelsa State; Sir John Ochala, Chairman, Cross River State; Hon. Ini Okopido, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State; Hon. Ojukaye Amachree, Chairman, Rivers State, and Anslem Ojezua, Chairman, Edo State.

They said their decision to support the senator was influenced by his loyalty to the country, Buhari and his proven capacity to support the president’s programmes in the senate.

They noted “that after a careful look at the political dynamics in our geo-political zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us a people. We have taken cognisance of the senators who will represent the South-South zone in the 9th senate, both their antecedents, background and suitability for the position sought.

“With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our agreement to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

“Our choice has been majorly influenced (but not limited) by his loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Your Excellency the President and Commander in Chief, his proven capacity to support the president in the senate in executing your far reaching programs for the benefit of the Nigerian Citizens.

“Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had in recent past made sacrifices in the course of his very robust defense of Executive Bills and positions.

“The South-South region, which we represent is not unmindful of her role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.

“In conclusion, your excellency we wish to thank you immensely for all the support and encouragement you have offered the South-South since the beginning of this administration.”

They chairmen also hailed Buhari and the party for supporting the region to produce the next deputy senate president in the ninth assembly.