Secured Oil Introduces Technology for De-sulphurisation of Petroleum Products

Secured Oil and Gas Limited has said it has introduced a nano additive technology for cold de-sulphurisation of petroleum products, in compliance with requirements by the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The technology is useful for upgrading the quality of gasoline, converting naptha to gasoline and cracking crude and heavy fuel oil in an easy, low cost and effective way without heating or hazardous pollution.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Operations Officers (COO) of the company, Adamu Abu, said the company was introducing “nano additive technology used for cold de-sulphurisation of petroleum products such as AGO and fuel oil in compliance with DPR requirement.”

He said the technology which cannot be reverse-engineered or copied can be “used to boost research octane number of gasoline (PMS) by between 12 to 15 points thereby upgrading low quality gasoline to high grade gasoline.

“It might be interesting to note that the nano additive converts naphtha into gasoline through a simple cold blending process with net gain in volume.”

According to Abu, “the additive can also completely crack heavy crude or fuel oil without the need for heat, pressure, vacuum, expensive catalyst and machinery. The process can eliminate Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) in a petroleum refinery.”

He noted that “the use of nano additive is to rethink the refining process – something that has not changed for more than 50-60 years.”

The COO explained that when used to crack crude and heavy fuel oil, the process becomes an easy, low cost and effective way to upgrade heavy hydrocarbons.

The additive also can be useful for converting heavy residual fuel oil to marine gas oil, heavy crude oil into lighter crude oil, without waste or toxic, radioactive, environmentally hazardous by-products.