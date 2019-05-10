Niger Insurance Properties Commissions Homes at Redemption City

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Niger Insurance Company (NIC) Properties, a subsidiary of the Niger Insurance Plc, has commissioned 18 units of block A of Niger Suites at Redemption City for worshippers to be closer to God and worship comfortably at the RCCG camp in Ogun State.

The General Manager and CEO of NIC Properties Limited, Mr. Offiong Ukpong, while commissioning and inspecting block A, said blocks B and C comprising 84 units each, are in progress.

“The ground breaking was done on April 29, 2014 with the hope that the project shall be completed in 12 months according to the work schedule of the contractors,” Ukpong said while bemoaning the sourcing of finance as responsible for delay of the project execution.

The chairman continued that scarcity of funds and unfriendly economic environment frightened the work progress, adding, “it became more frightening whether our novel idea of building a place for our people to be closer to God would become a mirage”.

According to the NIC properties boss, part of the challenges that rocked the project was the categories of subscribers they had – those who pulled out and those who stayed.

He said, “Those who weathered the storm with us have received the keys to their suites today.” While he congratulated the subscribers, he assured them that the sale of blocks B and C were ongoing and called for more subscribers.