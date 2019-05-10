NAMA Tasks Unions on Dialogue

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has called on industrial unions and professional associations to sustain the prevailing industrial harmony in the system through peaceful and meaningful engagement with management.

Managing Director of NAMA Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who gave this charge during an interactive forum with aviation unions and representatives of professional bodies at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos said the call became imperative as, “no organisation can thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and disharmony, hence the need for us to embrace peace both as management staff and representatives of unions.”

Akinkuotu, also appreciated the unions for the cooperation so far enjoyed by his administration, even as he enjoined them to feel free to use both formal and informal channels to communicate with management on any issues requiring attention.

“There are many instances where the boat could have been rocked but the unions or associations come together and we are able to resolve the issue or reach some kind of consensus and it has worked well for us,” he said.

The NAMA boss used the opportunity of the forum to caution staff over unnecessary and frivolous expenditure such as “incurring duty tour allowances (DTA) for flimsy reasons,” saying that the time had come for staff to apply moderation and minimise wastages to enable the agency channel its resources towards more meaningful ventures.

Akinkuotu also decried the indebtedness of states’ aerodromes to the agency, noting that effort was being intensified to prevail on defaulting state governments to pay.

On the issue of condition of service (COS) among other entitlements to staff, the NAMA helmsman said NAMA management was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that approval is given by government. He revealed that a meeting had been slated between NAMA management and relevant government agencies to hold before the end of May 2019 targeted at a final resolution of the issue.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Maira Bashir, said the interactive forum was in furtherance to the agency’s objective of resolving mutual concerns towards creating and fostering a workforce that is friendly and commensurate with the productivity target of the agency.

“Over the past two years, we have coexisted in harmony and it is our prayer that this relationship anchored on friendship, mutual respect and maturity shall continue to blossom,” Bashir said.