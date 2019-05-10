May Shua Set to Rock Edo State in Debut Concert

Yinka Olatunbosun

A fast-rising hip-hip artist, May Shua is set for a debut concert appearance on May 29 in Auchi, Edo State. Born Maryam Shuaibu, the multi-talented artist will share the stage with comedians such as Klint Da Drunk, MC Abbey amongst others. Tagged, “May Shua Live in Concert’’, the show is in collaboration with NTA and Uzairue & Cozmedia Productions.

May Shua, a graduate of Lead City University, B.Sc in Accounting is a pianist who experiments with other music genres such as Dancehall and R&B, to reach a wider spectrum of music fans. She veered into music.

“This concert is beyond special to myself and my team as it is my debut concert. It is targeted at creating a more endearing and direct relationship between myself as a creative and my audience or fans. The concert will be replicated in various locations around the country and beyond,’’ she revealed.

May Shua has recorded several songs including “Yeghe’’ featuring Oritsefemi. She performed a cover of Tupac Shakur’s “Hit Me Up’’ and one of her trending music videos online is the dancehall track titled, “Bad Gyal’’ directed by Matt Maxx.

This fresh kid on the mic is very optimistic about the music scene in Nigeria and its place on world music map.

“I truly believe the best is yet to come as we keep reaching new peaks as different levels in different generations as trends change. It enhances our national economy, creates a lot of employment opportunities and increases worldwide unity between our culture and other’s. Like they say music is a universal language,’’ she said.