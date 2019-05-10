Imo House of Assembly Suspends 27 LG Chairmen

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly Thursday suspended the chairmen of the 27 local government areas (LGAs) of the state for reasons that not unconnected with their failure to honour the assembly’s invitation.

THISDAY gathered that motion for the immediate suspension of the chairmen was moved by Mr. Chika Madumere representing Nkwerre State Constituency, and was unanimously supported by all the lawmakers at the plenary.

Madumere who was the sponsor of the motion, accused the chairmen of failing to appear before the legislature to give explanation on how they have been running their LGAs financially.

The lawmaker who failed to win a re-election, maintained that the suspended chairmen undermined the legislature by failing to properly honour invitations sent to them on several occasions.

It was also learnt that at yesterday’s sitting, the assembly hosted the State Accountant General as well as the Commissioner of Finance who were invited to explain the state-of-the-finances of the state, considering the pendency of handover to a new administration by May 29.

One of the suspended chairmen who does not want his name in print, confirmed the development to THISDAY in a telephone conversation.

He added that the suspended chairmen were meeting to review the situation.