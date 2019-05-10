Expose Criminals or Face Sanctions, Benue Govt Tells Traditional Rulers

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government has warned that traditional rulers in the state found to be shielding criminals causing crisis in their domains will be sanctioned.

Addressing journalists at the Benue Peoples House in Markurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom, charged traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects to support security operatives with timely and useful information about criminals hiding in their communities.

He lamented the loss of lives and destruction of property as a result of avoidable conflicts in some communities in the state and at the border between Benue and Taraba States.

The governor, however, gave the people of Ado Local Government Area bordering Ebonyi State seven- days to produce those involved in recent heinous crime.

He particularly directed the District Head of Agila chiefdom in Ado Local Government Area to ensure that the police get the needed intelligence to apprehend the suspects.

Delegations from Benue and Ebonyi States recently met in Abakaliki and set up a committee to find ways of ending hostilities between the border communities.