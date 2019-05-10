AfDB to Spend $29.54m on Water, Sanitation in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources is investing $29.54million to improve rural water supply, sanitation and hygiene in Gombe State under the federal government Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme in the Northeast.

National Coordinator of the Programme, John Mamza, stated this during the sensitisation, advocacy and mobilisation workshop for critical stakeholders in the state at Custodian Hotel Gombe thursay.

He said the programme was basically aimed at recovering and rebuilding a better state; water supply, sanitation and hygiene infrastructures that were destroyed by activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

According to him, the programme is specifically to improve the quality of life by increasing access of the poor and vulnerable to basic social services-water, sanitation, hygiene, health and education as well as livelihood opportunities for food security and strengthened safety net systems in affected states in the North-east region.

He explained that the programme has three components that include service delivery, economic delivery and institutional strengthening and project management.

Mamza said the programme would see to the rehabilitation and construction of infrastructures in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) that include schools and health facilities. Other infrastructures to be created include mini dams (earth dams/dug outs) for irrigation and rural electrification.

Also, the development infrastructures include creation of sanitation facilities in public places such as markets and motor parks as well as other environmental infrastructures.