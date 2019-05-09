Phase3 Telecom Appoints Teniola as CEO

West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure, connectivity solutions and telecommunications service provider, Phase3 Telecom, gas announced Mr. Olusola Teniola as its chief executive Officer (CEO), effective May 2nd 2019.

Teniola succeeds Mr. Stanley Jegede who since October 2003 was at the helm of affairs as founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Jegede in charge of board affairs, having passed the baton to Teniola, will also remain in full management capacity as Executive Chairman. Jegede in his new extensive role will be responsible for guiding the company to ensure good governance practices and fostering global partnerships in addition to broadening business and government relations.

In a statement released after the announcement, Jegede lauded Teniola’s remarkable engineering expertise, telecommunications experience, industry intelligence, business savvy, distinctive management capabilities and people building skills.

According to Jegede, “Through a careful process of screening and selection, Phase3 Board of Directors is delighted to introduce Mr. Olusola Teniola as the second CEO in Phase3’s 16 year history of offering seamless telecommunication services that cover network infrastructure and broadband connectivity solutions. Teniola brings a wealth of proven knowledge in engendering digital transformation; stimulating a culture of innovation; and providing the required leadership to ensure that Phase3 achieves its renewed strategic vision and goals for the future in quick time.”

He added that the new and exciting chapter in Phase3’s corporate existence would amplify the company’s role as a dominant industry player, infrastructure spinal cord and an enabler for the ever-changing technologies.

Every member of the Phase3 family remains poised for formidably reinforced corporate objectives; unfettered and seamless operations; new growth trajectory; and extraordinary accomplishments, Jegede added.

Teniola who is a first-class technologist and IT enthusiast, enjoys a career span of 26 years across the globe in telecommunications operations and strategic management roles.

He is the current President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and has enjoyed successful stints in executive management positions at British Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent Technologies and Vodafone. He was also a former Chief Executive Officer and board member at Internet Solutions (a Dimension Data company) and a Client Partner with Detecon International a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, Germany.

Teniola, an alumni of South Bank University, London, holds an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering; B.Eng with honors in Computer and Information Engineering and an MBA from the University of Bath School of Management. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (MIoD) London and Nigeria.

However, Teniola was from January 2010 to mid-March 2013 the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Engineering at Phase3 Telecom.

In his statement as the new Chief Executive Officer at Phase3 Telecom, he said “I am deeply honoured to be returning to the Phase3 family to continue on a journey that brought me to Nigeria telecoms space almost 10 years ago and to have another opportunity to work alongside Jegede to take Phase3 to the next level.”