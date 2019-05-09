PDP shall Approach Supreme Court on Osun Election, Says National Vice-chairman

By James Sowole in Akure

The National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-west, Dr Eddy Olafeso, has said the party shall approach the Supreme Court for final adjudication on the 2018 Osun State governorship election.

Olafeso stated this in a statement made available to journalists while reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja that upturned the decision of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal that sat on complaints emanating from the election.

Olafeso said the PDP was shocked by the decision of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

“We must say as a party in the matter, we are shocked at the premise upon which the said verdict is anchored. Therefore we are certainly thinking, and importantly, in conjunction with our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to exploit the only available option to us, by appealing against this decision to the Supreme Court.

“It is crucial for us to underscore our fervent belief that justice is the bedrock upon which our democracy rests squarely and without it, despotism shall reign unhindered.

“That will not be the portion of our dear nation. Thus we are determined to ensure that we pursue all actions that will give muscle to the electoral desires of the people of Osun State as validly expressed in that election.

“We restate that the APC did not fairly win that election and President Buhari gave this view credence when he publicly described the victory of his party as ‘remote controlled’, thereby confirming that power privileges were criminally abused by his government and party,” he said.

However, Olafeso appealed to the PDP members and people of Osun State to remain calm while the party pursues the course of justice.