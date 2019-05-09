Osun Set to Combat Scourge of Polio Resurgence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government has vowed to combat the scourge of polio in the 30 local government areas of the state, including the area office Modakeke.

Speaking at a recent stakeholder’s forum to educate the people of the state on the need to eradicate the menace of the disease, the Executive Secretary, Osun State Primary Healthcare (PHC) Development Board, Dr, Oluwole Fabiyi, noted that there was need to commence vaccination of children in the state to avoid worsened situations.

Recently, there was resurgence of polio in Lagos and Ogun States that affected many children.

Fabiyi who spoke through Mrs Taiwo Adeniji, the Assistant Health Promotion Officer, Health Education unit of the state PHC Development Board, contended that it was imperative to combat the scourge for the state’s health development.

While disclosing that the state has mapped out strategies to combat the outbreak with title, he stressed that the implementation date for the vaccination within the state would commence between May 18 to May 21 on house-to-house bases.

He remarked that other strategies to be adopted include house/to-house vaccination, facilities-based vaccination and road vaccination.

He then advised all the stakeholders in the system to rise up and ensure that nobody or house is left out of the scheme for the benefit of all the members of Osun Communities.