Okorocha Alleges Plot to Truncate His Senatorial Election Victory

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State Wednesday alleged that there is grand plot to prevent him by all means, from going to the Senate in spite of his victory at the last general election, and accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and his party of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in spearheading the plot.

He also wondered why Oshiomhole, he helped to the office of the national chairmanship of the ruling party, suddenly turned against him and had consistently worked with some political forces to frustrate him in his bid to represent his people in the Senate.

However, vowing to do everything legitimately to ensure that the right thing is done, he said the gang-up against him will not succeed, just as he asked INEC to right the wrong by giving him the Certificate of Return for his victory.

Okorocha reiterated that the electoral commission has no such power to withhold his Certificate of Return, having announced the results and declared him winner of the senatorial election.

The governor who spoke with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, noted that the evil he feared in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had befallen him “10 times’’ in the APC, and described APC as a party that is bedevilled with crisis.

“I have written to INEC on my Certificate of Return; the commission should give me the certificate; it cannot just withhold the certificate based on mere allegations; there was no fair hearing; what INEC did is illegal; INEC has no power to withhold my Certificate of Return.

“INEC chairman, and APC National Chairman are frustrating my coming to the Senate; Oshiomhole and APC are conniving to frustrate me, using INEC; they will surely fail. The evil I feared in PDP has befallen me ten times in the APC’’, the governor stated.

The governor who denied having personal issues with the national chairman of APC, said the war is simply political and attempts by Oshiomhole to bring him down politically, saying it a high-level conspiracy that will surely fail.

On whether he has reported his ordeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Okorocha noted that he did not want to bother the president with such an issue, especially as it concerns INEC.

He said that the president he knows will never intervene as he would only call

for due process in addressing

any political matter, adding that whether President Buhari speaks or not, INEC

should do the right thing by giving him his Certificate of Return.