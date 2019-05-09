Halogen Security Emerges Winner of OSPAs

Sunday Okobi and Hamid Ayodeji

Halogen Security Company Limited has been announced as the ‘Outstanding Contract Security Company in Nigeria for the year 2019 by Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), a United Kingdom Independent Award scheme.

The Group Managing Director of Halogen Security Company Limited, Wale Olaoye, during the event which took place in Lagos recently, stated that the award was a confirmation of Halogen Security Company’s operational model which he said was established on the pedestal of exceptional passion for professionalism, integrity and service excellence.

According to him, the company is very proud and delighted to have emerged the 2019 Outstanding Contract Security Company in the Nigerian market.

According to Olaoye, “This unique award is another testimony to our commitment to continually redefine security practice and to provide cutting-edge enterprise security risk management solutions.

“We are particularly happy that the award is coming on the heels of our major transformation from being the regular security company to a more compact power house of comprehensive security solutions with six subsidiaries designed to explore new frontiers in security risk management.

“We are vindicated by this award as it further gives credence to our avowed operational model which is hinged on the pedestal of exceptional passion for professionalism, integrity and service excellence.”

He also explained that the company’s workforce should be praised for being the super powers behind Halogen’s unending innovation, excellence in service and success.

The elated company boss added: “Our highly inspired and motivated work force is germane to this success. Their phenomenal commitment to our service delivery standards exemplifies our values of securing our clients with passion and our communities with care on a daily basis.”

On his part, Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) founder, Professor Martin Gill, said: “The body provides an independent platform to showcase excellence and outstanding performance, ensuring that those who contribute to maintaining high standards in the security solutions industry are recognised and rewarded.

“The judging panel were nominated by the leading security associations and scored each entry independently, and all those who were selected as finalists and winners demonstrated that they really are the best and should feel extremely proud.

“The 2019 OSPAs won by Halogen Security is the second award recognition from the global body in two consecutive years. Academy Halogen, a subsidiary of Halogen, founded as an institution for capacity building in enterprise security, risk management, policy development and thought leadership, had earlier been crowned outstanding security training initiative for the year 2018.”