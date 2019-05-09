Bandits Kill 82-year-old District Head in Sokoto

The district head of Balle, Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Ibrahim Aliyu, has been killed by suspected bandits.

According to a source, the 82-year-old district head who was shot in the head, was met lying in a pool of blood, reciting Kalmat before he finally died.

The member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Balle, who confirmed the attack, said they were all shocked because Balle used to be the most peaceful area in the state.

The late district head, who was survived by two wives, eight children and many grand children, had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Efforts to contact Sokoto State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, was futile as he was not responding to calls.

Balle is the headquarters of Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, which had been peaceful before yesterday attack.