NLC Moves against Ngige, to Picket Labour Ministry Today

Minister: I won’t be intimidated

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is to picket the offices of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, including all places of interest to the Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, for failing to inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

This is even as the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, has responded to the NLC’s threat, saying the ministry will not succumb to the labour union’s blackmail on the issue.

In a statement issued yesterday, the minister’s aide said: “Minister of Labour and Employment can neither be intimidated by blackmail nor by hooliganism. Certainly, Senator Ngige cannot be derailed by roguish unionism from carrying out his legitimate duties as directed by the President”.

The labour movement said workers will assemble at the NLC headquarters, Labour House in Abuja by 7a.m tomorrow before embarking on the picketing mission.

Addressing journalists yesterday on the dispute affecting the inauguration of the NSITF board, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that the grouse of the labour movement is the refusal of the Minister to inaugurate the board of NSITF and the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC).

He also said that the organised labour was displeased that despite the reconstitution of the NSITF board and the appointment of Chief Frank Kokori as the chairman of the board of the NSITF by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister has continued to delay its inauguration.

Wabba accused Ngige of delaying the inauguration of the board of NSITF in order to prolong his control of the agency as a sole administrator.

He accused Ngige of employing propaganda and playing ethnic card in an effort to arm-twist the NLC into submission.

According to Wabba, contrary to the minister’s position that Kokori has been replaced as the chairman of the NSITF board, President Buhari has not approved any such decision.

“Since Ngige has vowed to deploy every public resource possible to rob workers of representation on the board of the NSITF, we wish to announce our intention to meet him headlong. We will make the industrial space uncomfortable for him as we will picket him anywhere we see him,” he said.

Speaking further on the controversy trailing the setting up of the NSITF board, Wabba said that despite the directive of the federal government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, that all federal boards be inaugurated, the minister has adopted all manner of subterfuge to frustrate the inauguration of the board of the NSITF.

He regretted that NSITF has operated for over four years without a board, adding that as an agency in charge of administering workers’ fund meant for their welfare and compensation of victims of work-related accidents, it is not out of place for NLC to insist that it is transparently managed.

He said that Kokori was appointed based on merit as a renowned labour activist and pro-democracy advocate and someone who will not be compromised.

He further said: “As representatives of workers, we are responsible people and we have a duty to tell Ngige that the roller coaster ride ceased being funny a long time ago. We are disturbed that Ngige apparently derives some strange kick in second guessing and undermining the decisions of Mr. President.

“This is really unfortunate as it betrays a persistent strain of disloyalty, mischief, deceit and contempt not only for President Buhari but also against Nigerian workers and public”.

While reacting to the NLC’s allegations, the minister said that contrary to claims made by leadership of the labour movement, the decision to replace Kokori was to ensure fairness in the spirit of the labour tripartism.

He accused the NLC of sponsoring Kokori so as to have undue influence over the operations of the NSITF.

He said an appropriate recommendation has been made by the ministry in conformity with the NSITF Act and in fairness to the spirit of the labour tripartism.

“A chartered accountant, Senior Fellow of the Institute of Insurance of Nigeria and fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Austin Isire has been nominated and approved by the President as the Chairman of the board of the NSITF.

“A neutral person for the avoidance of doubt is one who is neither pro-labour unions whichKokori is, nor Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), an umbrella body representing private sector manufacturers, nor a member of the government.

“This was the case during the recently concluded National Minimum Wage negotiation, where in the spirit of tripartism, a neutral, fit and proper person, Miss Amah Pepple, was nominated by the minister and assented to by the President to chair the committee,” he noted.

The National President of National Union of Petroleum Employees and Natural Gas (NUPENG), William Akporeha, who spoke in defense of Kokori, said NUPENG will mobilise its members to join in the action to get him inaugurated as NSITF chairman.

Also addressing journalists, Kokori expressed displeasure over the move to replace him on the list of NSITF board members.

He said that he is qualified by any standard to be appointed as chairman of the board of the NSITF, adding that the reason behind his travails is the fact that he would not like to be compromised.