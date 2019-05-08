Miyetti Allah is Like Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Says Presidency

• No, they are butchers of men, cows, Fani-Kayode insists

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidency yesterday stated that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is like Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo socio-cultural groups and thus should not be criminalised.

It also defended the meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the leadership of the Miyetti Allah, adding that the government needed the cooperation of Miyetti Allah to help in tackling weapons proliferation as the security situation in the country worsens

But a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has disagreed with the presidency, insisting that Miyetti Allah is an association of butchers of cows and men.

The former minister argued that comparing the group to Afenifere or Ohanaeze was like comparing the Church of Satan and the Cosa Nostra to the Vatican and the Anglican Communion.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who was a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily yesterday, urged Nigerians not to politicise the meeting, clarifying that all stakeholders have a role to play in ensuring that the country remains safe.

The president’s aide, however, said, “It is a mistake to say the Nigerian government is talking to bandits.

“The Miyetti Allah group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere. It is a socio-cultural group. There are criminals within the Yoruba race and you cannot say because of that, Afenifere is a group of criminals.

“The Nigerian government is speaking with the leadership of the Fulani herders association, Miyetti Allah.”

When asked if it is true that the herders were offered N100 billion to help maintain peace, Shehu said, “That is 100 per cent untrue. I have confirmed that in all the meetings held, money was never discussed.

“All of the issues were about the involvement of the leadership of Miyetti Allah and getting them to prevail upon its members and they are many. We asked them to assist the administration to recover weapons which were owned by a lot of these elements,” Shehu said.

The presidential aide said it did not directly translate to amnesty, adding that “it is a win-win situation for all because the cattle breeders also have their issues, which they brought to the government; and the more discussions take place, the more interesting it becomes.”

The president’s aide further stated that state governments would be involved in the talks.

He said some of the herders admitted that they went into crime because they had been dispossessed of their cattle by rustlers.

Shehu added, “These things are being addressed and they are moving to the next stage.

“In states like Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger, they will be talking to the governors so that you can use them. They are available so that you can help the government to caution and control some of these things unfolding.”

In his response, however, the Head of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Mr. Emmanuel Onwubiko, faulted the approach of the Presidency.

Onwubiko said Miyetti Allah had defended violence in the past and as such could not be said to be a peaceful organisation like Ohanaeze and Afenifere.

Fani-Kayode has also disagreed with the presidency, saying Miyetti Allah is an association of butchers of cows and men.

“No they are not. They are an association of butchers of cows and men. They are the purveyors of violence, the custodians of falsehood and the repositories of evil. They are as perfidious as they are dangerous!

“They are an umbrella organisation of dark, callous, bloodthirsty and merciless men that seek to legitimise, shield and protect the Fulani herdsmen, the fourth most deadly terrorist organisation in the world,” the former minister said.