Edo 2020: Gabriel Igbinedion throws weight behind Obaseki

…joins campaign to dislodge politics of greed in Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s sterling performance in the last two and the half years has warmed him into the hearts of opposition party leaders in the state, as a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion has thrown his weight behind the governor’s development strides, urging him to remain focused.

Chief Igbinedion endorsed Obaseki’s performance when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, to invite him to the 20th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada.

The endorsement comes as political gladiators jostle for candidates for different political parties in the gubernatorial election coming up next year in the state.

Chief Igbinedion said Governor Obaseki is doing well in developing the state and urged him not to listen to sides talks, promising to join hands with him to defeat politics of stomach infrastructure in the state.

“Don’t listen to sides talks; we will join hands with you to defeat politics of stomach infrastructure in the state. We see your performance. Remain focused and be silent. Just work, as the people will fight for you when the time comes,” Chief Igbinedion said, expressly pledging support for the governor in the coming elections in Edo State.

He officially invited the governor to the 20th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, noting, “I am here to inform you that my University is 20 years old and I am inviting you to celebrate with us on Friday as we are the first private University in Nigeria. 63 persons collected the form to establish a private University but just nine of us filled and submitted the form. It took me nine years to fight and establish the University.”

Governor Obaseki commended Chief Igbinedion on his contribution to the development of the state, especially in the area of education, media, agriculture, among others.

“You set up the most successful secondary school in the country. I am not surprised at the success made so far by your University. You are a man of ideas, and ideas rule the world. We are proud of you; hate or love you, you are an enigma and an inspiration to our generation,” he said.

Obaseki said Edo can pride itself as one of the states with the most privately-owned universities, noting, “My administration is focusing on education as we strengthen basic education as the foundation for the development of our children. A revolution has begun in the state, especially at our primary school level with basic education reforms. We have excelled as a people because of the love for knowledge and we will continue to follow your example as we re-enforce basic education.”