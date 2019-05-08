NRC Beefs up Security on Abuja-Kaduna Rail

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) has disclosed that it has beefed up security on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service corridor in response to the rising traffic and new security threats.

The Operations Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Victor Adamu, made the disclosure in Abuja Wednesday during the training of private guards engaged to provide auxiliary security services on the corridor.

Adamu said that the training was a routine one given to security guards, adding that the management of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line is taking security serious now that the country is experiencing security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna highway which has pushed huge passenger traffic to the train service.

He said: “So we are providing maximum security to passengers and our facilities on the rail corridor.”

Adamu noted that the NRC is not losing sleep on security hence, the need for adequate security services on the corridor to respond to new security threats.

On his part, the Company Secretary, Kwochason Global Guards, Mr. Otor Lazarus, explained further that they have increased the guards, adding that they are being trained to be able to effectively man the exit and entry points’ management, as well as surveillance services.

He also said the guards are being trained to be able to handle the new security gadgets that have been procured.

The lead trainer, Mr. Oyelade John Gabriel, the Chief Superintended of Corpse (CSC), Private Guards Department, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Abuja Command, revealed that they are giving the guards basic security training.

According to him, “When you consider the recent insecurity across the country, this kind of training of private security guard is necessary.

“We have several topics to teach them. We have topics on terrorism, access control, public relations on how they can treat train customers and internal crime prevention.

“We will also teach the private guards how to relate with state security agents like the police and Civil Defence.

“There limitations and their powers, the cases to hand over to the police and the cases to hand over to the Civil Defence because they are the primary source of crime reporting.”