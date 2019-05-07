Insecurity: Senate in Close-door Session with IG

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate is currently in a close-door session with the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr Mohammed Adamu, over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The upper chamber of the legislative body had last Tuesday summoned the IG over the rising spate of criminality including kidnapping across the nation.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, after taking the opening prayers at Tuesday’s plenary, dissolved the Senate into a close-door session with IG Adamu.

Details later…