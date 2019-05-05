At the Majestic Palace Downtown Dubai

Arabian traditions, enchanting dining experiences and awesome views are some of the many delights The Palace Downtown Dubai has to offer, writes Demola Ojo

In the midst of Dubai’s grandeur and glamour, The Palace Downtown Dubai excites further. The Palace is located on a spectacular lake with amazing views of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. For this writer, dinner at Thiptara was a great introduction to life at The Palace.

Thiptara, acclaimed as one of the best Thai restaurants in Dubai, is an elegant and intimate space that serves traditional royal Thai cuisine with an emphasis on Bangkok-style seafood.

Situated in a standalone building on the Burj Lake, its tasty treats are not the only attraction. It is complemented by a visual feast that is therapeutic and jaw-dropping in equal parts.

Thiptara, which means magic at the water, has been described as a jewel adorning the shores of Burj Lake. The restaurant offers stunning night-time views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain in a romantic setting. The Dubai Fountain is a choreographed light and music spectacle that never fails to captivate.

Fire shows, traditional Arabian dancers and Abras (traditional wooden boats) sailing gently in the brightly-lit foreground of the dancing fountain, all add the surreal atmosphere.

But Thiptara is just one of the many attractions of The Palace, which is beautifully proportioned with an enchanting Middle Eastern theme.

New City, Old Town

The Palace is the highlight of Downtown Dubai’s Old Town, where visitors are transported to a luxurious and innovative interpretation of Arabian heritage.

The luxurious hotel managed by The Address Hotels + Resorts is directly connected with the Souk Al Bahar, a modern shopping destination with Arabesque architectural features. The souk is a rich and eclectic mix of boutique shops, cafes, dining and entertainment facilities.

The Palace is also in close proximity to The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping and entertainment destination. The mall features the world’s largest walk-through aquarium, a fascinating gold souk and an Olympic size skating arena.

Rooms and Dining

The Palace Downtown Dubai offers 242 guest rooms and suites. Boasting a private balcony, every room in the hotel features Burj Khalifa, Burj Lake or Old Town views and is exquisitely furnished. As you can expect, all rooms are equipped with the latest technological amenities.

Apart from Thiptara, the Palace offers other renowned food and beverage options from across the globe.

Asador is an Argentine grill offering the traditional ‘Asador’ cuisine, whereby premium meat cuts are prepared on an open grill in the centre of the restaurant. This is accompanied by the largest collection of Argentinean beverages in the Middle-East.

True to its concept, large skewers are used to serve generous cuts of perfectly roasted meat at Asador. This, along with live traditional Argentine music, transports guests to the ambience of a typical Argentine farmhouse.

Ewaan offers buffet or a la carte option, serving a blend of Arabic and oriental cuisines, a large selection of mezzeh (finger foods) and chef’s specialties. The setting is of vivid Arabia brought forth by its luxurious drapery and flamboyant accessories.

Ewaan Lounge is outdoors, with exclusive music and a diverse array of Shisha options, complimented by traditional Arabic tents laid out next to the pool, which all give a magical Arabian nights’ experience.

Fai is a welcoming, chic and vibrant cocktail lounge where Asian architecture and highly contemporary touches are combined. A stunning terrace offers unparalleled views of The Dubai Fountain and the immense, tapering tower of Burj Khalifa.

And you can partake in afternoon tea and treat your tastes buds to an exclusive colour coded selection of specialty teas at Al Bayt, which offers indulgence in a truly palatial Arabian atmosphere, with a choice from premium beverages, exclusive teas and coffees.

Business and Pleasure

The Palace is well-equipped for business events with its stylish and modern meeting and conference facilities. The Royale Ballroom, the main conference room, can cater for large conferences of up to 300 persons and can also be partitioned into two, to allow for smaller events.

With a pre-function area and a separate entrance to the hotel, The Royale provides a great location for private events and is perfect for weddings.

The Regal Room and the Palatine Room, both with plenty natural light, accommodate up to 20 and 16 people respectively. They are the hotel’s board meeting rooms, both equipped with advanced audio-visual equipment and wireless internet.

For relaxation, The Palace features a spa, a retreat for guests to unwind in a distinctly tranquil space, where the soothing hands of well-trained therapists ease stress.

The spacious treatment suites offer total comfort to stimulate the senses, relax the body and restore balance to the spirit with authentic therapy methods in a unique Arabic décor.

Inspired by traditional heritage, the spa features oriental bath houses with Hammam tables, monsoon showers, hydro spas, steam rooms, and a relaxation lounge.