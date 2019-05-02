Police Invite Gbenga Oyebode over Allegations of Money Laundering

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) of the Nigeria Police has invited Gbenga Oyebode, one of the founding partners and Chairman, Management Board of Aluko & Oyebode (A&O), to answer some questions bordering on money laundering offences.

In the letter of invitation served on Oyebode and his firm, he was also accused of economic sabotage.

The invitation letter, which was obtained by THISDAY and signed by the Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Habu Sani, on behalf of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), said it was based on allegations of fraud, embezzlement of public funds and economic sabotage.

He was also accused of allegedly influencing the movement of $4.3 billion out of Nigeria to JP Morgan Chase Bank in London, in disregard of the Federal High Court order on April 26, 2010 and on December 10, 2010, which ordered that all monies, revenue, income, funds, proceeds, earnings or however called derived from all offshore oil fields shall remain within the jurisdiction of the court in Nigeria and not to be expatriated to Equinor of Norway or any other foreign entity.

Again, he was also allegedly fingered when MTN was accused by the Central Bank of Nigeria of illegally repatriating $8.1 billion by allegedly using irregular Certificates of Capital Importation (CCI) on behalf of some offshore investors.

The letter read in part: “The Nigeria Police, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) is investigating the above case involving the incorporation and operations of Nigeria SEZ Investment Company Limited and release of N14.3 billion appropriation to the company domiciled with the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority in which the name of Oyebode’s company, A & O Secretarial Services Limited, featured prominently.

The allegations against the lawyer also include money laundering against MTN and International Oil Company (IOC), Equinor, which was hitherto known as Statoil.

“You are requested to report for an immediate interview with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, FIB through the Commissioner of Police (intelligence) at Room 3, Second Floor, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Complex, Garki, Abuja, on April 30, 2019 by 11a.m.“All documentation regarding the incorporation of Nigeria SEZ Investment Company Limited; terms of engagement between the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and your company, A & O Secretarial Services Ltd in relation to Nigeria SEZ Investment Company Limited; Memorandum of Understanding/agreement between the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and your company A& O Secretarial Services Ltd and any of your directors.

“Copies of all correspondences between the ministry, your company and Nigeria SEZ Investment Company Ltd; Details of payments made by A & O Secretarial Services Ltd regarding the shares acquired by the company in Nigeria SEZ Investment Company Limited, details of all bank accounts held by A & O Secretarial Services Ltd and signatories to the accounts.”

Efforts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, proved abortive as his number was switched off.

As at press time, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, transferred CP Habu Sani, who is in charge of the case to head the Bauchi Police Command.