Police Seize Counterfeit IT Products in Multiple Raids

By Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Police, in conjunction with Hewlett Packard (HP) Nigeria recently carried out a raids in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Osun states last month, successfully disrupting criminals dealing in production and trade of counterfeit HP print cartridges and components.

Several premises were targeted as part of the raid, including extensive outlet stores and a hidden manufacturing site for fakes. As a result, the authorities were said to have seized over 28,000 HP illicit cartridges and printing components.

Worried about the incessant fake HP products in the Nigerian market and in other regions of the world, HP, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, established the HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) Programme, through which it is addressing the issue of counterfeit products around the HP brand.

HP, which has been operating in Nigeria for decades, said counterfeiting was illegal, and advised customers to watch out for genuine HP products before purchase.

“For users, such unlawful imitations can cause a multitude of problems including performance and reliability issues. Should your printer break because of using counterfeit ink or toner cartridges, you could also have issues with your manufacturer’s warranty becoming not applicable.

“In contrast, original HP products are designed to meet HP’s strict quality and reliability standards, based on a long history of inventing and testing. Original HP LaserJet and HP inkjet cartridges, unlike counterfeits, benefit from superior performance and consistent results,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking further on the incident, the Director Global Anti-Counterfeit Programme at HP, Glenn Jones, said: “HP is proud of its ongoing commitment to prevent and disrupt criminal activity in Africa, working in partnership with local anti-crime authorities to combat the sale of counterfeit print supplies.

“The production of illicit goods harms the local African economy through diverting revenue streams to criminal organisations. We commend both our Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud team, and the Nigerian Police authorities, on working together swiftly to remove counterfeit products from the market and bring these criminals to justice.”

Jones, disclosed that across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), over the last five years, approximately 12 million counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities, supported by HP.

He said HP has conducted over 5,500 audits and inspections of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers.

Through HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) Programme, the company actively educates its customers and partners to be vigilant against fake print supplies. It also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP-branded print components.