Auto Journalists to Hold Capacity Building Workshop

The 2019 edition of the annual training workshop of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) will hold in the second quarter of this year.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme for practicing auto journalists on trends in the auto journalism sector worldwide. Members of the association are in print, electronic and online media outfits all over the country.

The annual training workshop is in its fourth edition. Ford Motors South Africa (FMCSA) in collaboration with Coscharis Motors Nigeria, its local franchisee was the lead sponsor of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017. A major outcome of both outings was the domestication of the global Driving Skill for Life (DSFL) programme in Nigeria.

Last year’s NAJA Capacity Building/Training programme had Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with Nissan Motors South Africa, as the lead sponsor.

This year’s training will include lessons on test-drive, safety, automotive/tyre maintenance, lubricants, auto insurance, photography and government policy, among others.

“Journalism is wide and we must open ourselves to consistent training and retraining. It is important that automotive journalists are well-informed; they must be well-educated and empowered to write effectively,” said Chi-Nwaoha, who heads this year’s event planning committee.