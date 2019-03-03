Buhari: I Will Appoint Old Hands,, People of Integrity into My Cabinet

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Please Muhammadu Buhari Saturday night in Abuja said he would put in place a team of old hands and people of integrity who have the interest of Nigeria at heart in his next cabinet.

Buhari who made this disclosure while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youth Campaign Council dinner in the State House, said he was also considering old people of his class in the next cabinet.

He made the remarks while responding to requests for appointments into his cabinet by women and youth.

He said: “I assure you that I have listened on the representation made that my cabinet should include women and youth. Don’t celebrate it yet, I said I have listened to some of the representations made here.

“Well, I myself I am considering some of the old people and I will protect my constituency too.

“But I will assure you I will continue to have a team of people of integrity that are really concerned with Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The president who told the gathering that he would not disappoint them on his second coming, acknowledged the roles played by women and youth in his re-election process.

He said the objectives of his administration was to fix the country and build infrastructure.

“I will not disappoint you, our objectives are the same. We have to fix this country so that the next generation can have a country to be proud of.

“We are working very hard to get the infrastructure in place, the roads, the rails so that Nigeria will mind their own businesses.

“I very much appreciate your coming here tonight …, but I’m congratulating ourselves for succeeding, if we had failed, my good God, thank goodness we have succeeded.”

According to him, more fertilizers are being made available to farmers at a relatively reduced rate adding that importation of food items had reduced while more Nigerians now engage in farming.

Alleging that damage had been done to the country in the past, Buhari said he gained knowledge on the economy in his days as petroleum minister.

“Please continue to bear with us, we have a very short time in terms of the damage done to the country. I have tried to educate people on the condition we found ourselves when we came in 2015.

“My short experience in the petroleum industry for three and a quarter years, gave me an idea about the economy of Nigeria and I never let go.” he added