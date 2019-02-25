Live Updates: Presidential Election Results

Atiku Leads in Seven Plateau LGs

7:03 AM



Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in seven of the nine local governments in results so far collated and announced in Plateau State.

The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Richard Amande Kimbir, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, read the ground rules at the state collation centre located in the premises of the INEC office in the state headquarters before commencing the collation.

The seven local governments areas where Atiku defeated Buhari are Mikang, Langtang South, Pankshin, Bokkos, Riyom, Jos South, and Kanke, while Buhari won in two local government of Qua’an Pan and Jos East Local Governments.

Results for the remaining eight council areas were still being expected at the time of this report.

Details:

1******Mikang LGA

APC – 10,869

PDP – 11,262

2********Jos East LGA

APC 11,847

PDP 8,853

3********Kanke LGA

APC 17,946

PDP – 22,875

4*******Langtang South LGA

APC – 11,224

PDP – 18,470

5********Qua’an Pan LGA

APC – 20,872

PDP – 17,479

6*******Pankshin LGA,

APC – 21,607

PDP – 30,509

7********Bokkos LGA

APC 18,328

PDP 32,236

8*******Jos South LGA

APC 25,574

PDP 106,526