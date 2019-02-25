Live Updates: Presidential Election Results

Atiku Leads in Seven Plateau LGs7:03 AM
Seriki Adinoyi in JosThe presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in seven of the nine local governments in results so far collated and announced in Plateau State.The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Richard Amande Kimbir, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, read the ground rules at the state collation centre located in the premises of the INEC office in the state headquarters before commencing the collation.The seven local governments areas where Atiku defeated Buhari are Mikang, Langtang South, Pankshin, Bokkos, Riyom, Jos South, and Kanke, while Buhari won in two local government of Qua’an Pan and Jos East Local Governments.Results for the remaining eight council areas were still being expected at the time of this report.Details:1******Mikang LGAAPC – 10,869PDP – 11,2622********Jos East LGAAPC 11,847PDP 8,8533********Kanke LGAAPC 17,946PDP – 22,8754*******Langtang South LGAAPC – 11,224PDP – 18,4705********Qua’an Pan LGAAPC – 20,872PDP – 17,4796*******Pankshin LGA,APC – 21,607PDP – 30,5097********Bokkos LGAAPC 18,328PDP 32,2368*******Jos South LGAAPC 25,574PDP 106,5269******** Riyom LGAAPC 8,710PDP 21,892
Buhari Leads in Kaduna
6:56 AM
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the presidential election in 13 of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna State, with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning in eight of the local councils.
Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in five.
Buhari has a total of 498,951 votes from the results so far released, while Atiku scored a total of 296,208 votes in the five council areas he won so far.
Buhari won in Makarfi, where the former National Caretaker Chairman of the PDP and two-term former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, comes from.
Other council areas won by Buhari include Kubau, Ikara, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru, Giwa and Kudan where the Kaduna State PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru, comes from.
Atiku won in Kaura, Jaba, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko and Kajuru council areas.
INEC is expected to resume collation of results of the remaining 10 local governments areas by 9:00am Monday.
Details of the results is as follows:
1. KUBAU LG
APC: 67,140
PDP: 13,296
2. MAKARFI LG
APC: 36,625
PDP: 14,494
3. IKARA LG
APC: 44,021
PDP: 14,464
4. KAURA LG
APC: 6,907
PDP: 33,647
5. JABA LG
APC: 6,400
PDP: 22,758
6. KUDAN
APC: 30,577
PDP: 11,697
7. ZANGO KATAF
APC: 10,411
PDP: 62,622
8. SABON GARI
APC: 58,467
PDP: 22,644
9. SOBA LG
APC 51, 548
PDP10, 656
10. KAURU
APC: 33,578
PDP: 27,041
11. KAGARKO
APC: 16,663
PDP: 21,605
12. KAJURU
APC: 7,888
PDP: 31,446
13. GIWA
APC: 45,574
PDP: 9,838
Atiku leads in 10 Abia LGs, Buhari 2
1:05AMBy Emmanuel Ugwu in UmuahiaThe Abia State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated presidential election results in 12 local governments so far with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar winning in 10 local governments, while President Muhammadu Buhari won in two. Results from the five remaining local governments are still being expected.Details of the presidential poll results are ad follows:LG PDP APCUmuahia South. 9,539 5,831Ikwuano 7,345. 3,311Isiala Ngea South 12,467 3,161Bende 6,649 9,233Umunneochi 8,307 4,324Osisioma 9,454 1,342Isiala Ngwa North 13,500 2,544Isuikwuato 5,748 7,694Ugwunagbo 9,626 810Arochukwu 2,144 2,112Obingwa 32,156 3,303
Ohafia 7,418 6, 487
Buhari Leads in 3 Area Councils in Abuja
Liman said the results were from Abaji, Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils of the FCT.
“APC won in Abaji with 12,847 while PDP got 9,369; in Gwagwalada, PDP won with 25,175 votes while APC got 24,363 votes.
“In Kwali, PDP won with 16,455 votes while APC got 15,505 votes .’’
Liman said that overall, APC’s candidate, President Buhari won the three area councils with 52,719 while PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, came second with 50,999 votes.
He said that the Peoples Coalition Party(PCP) came third with 458 votes while the Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria (GDPN) came fourth with 169 votes.
He said that the number of registered voters collated in the three Area Councils was 307, 233 while the number of accredited voters collated was 117,214.
He said that the number of valid votes was 106,030 and the number of rejected votes 6,727.
Liman said that the total number of votes cast was 112,757.
NAN reports that the FCT collation and announcement of the presidential election was still ongoing as at the time of filling this report.(NAN)
Atiku Leads in 8 Out of 13 LGs in Ebonyi
Sun, Feb 24, 11:03 PM
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the eight local governments of Afikpo-South, PDP scored 12, 181 votes and 20,070 in Afikpo – North while APC got 5, 356.
Also in Ivo council area, PDP polled 12, 471 votes while APC secured 1, 945 and in Ohaozara LGA, the PDP scored 33, 651 while APC garnered 2, 058.
Dr Leonard Egbe, the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for Ebonyi Local Government area who announced the result said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a total of 5, 766 votes.
According to him, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 17, 472 votes in the presidential election.
He said that a total of 111, 917 voters were registered in the local government while 26, 667 voters were accredited.
Egbe said that a total of 25, 534 voters participated in the presidential election in the local government area while 23, 850 were valid votes and 1, 684 rejected ballots.
Meanwhile, Dr Okonkwo Eze, the INEC returning Officer for Ishielu LGA who announced the result said the APC scored a total of 7,308 votes.
According to him, the PDP scored total of 23, 207 in the Presidential election.
He said that the total number of voters registered were 111, 251 voters in the local government while 33,345 were accredited to vote.
He also said that 31,151 were valid votes while rejected vote is 1, 490 and 32, 641 are total votes cast.
Also Dr Obasi Nwogo, Returning Officer for Onicha LGA said APC secured a total of 2, 972 votes while PDP scored 28, 239 for the Presidential election.
Nwogo said that total number of registered voters was 95, 631 with accredited voters of 33, 870.
Dr Cyril Umeh, the INEC Returning Officer for Ohaukwu LG, announced the result of APC with total votes of 10, 396 while PDP scored 22, 281 votes for the presidential election.
Umeh said total number of 155, 895 were registered in the Local government while 37, 898 were accredited.
He also gave 33, 806 as total valid votes, 2, 552 as rejected while total votes cast is 36, 358. (NAN)
