APC Thugs Kidnap, Strip DCP in Bayelsa

Police, soldiers clash over fake result sheets in Brass

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Kola Okunola, has been allegedly taken hostage by thugs suspected to be loyal to a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva and the member representing Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House òf Assembly, Israel Sunny-Goli.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Kemela Okara, said that the thugs led by Sunny Goli and backed by the military were mounting pressure on the Deputy Commissioner òf Police to accept fake results from Brass.

He added that the DCP’s refusal to sign the fake result caused a disagreement between the police officer and a Major in the Nigerian Army and his men.

According to him, the DCP who insisted on submitting the right results to INEC, was taken hostage in the waters and stripped naked by the thugs.

The situation has caused serious tension in Brass.

He lamented that the Nigerian Army seemed to have taken charge of collation òf the election results in Brass.