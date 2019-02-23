Over 50 NYSC Members Stranded at Enugu INEC Office

More than 50 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said to be on ad hoc duty, are currently stranded at the National Independent Electoral Commission [INEC], Enugu State headquarters.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members, who were seen looking distressed as some of them lay on the ground, had waited for hours for the INEC officials to address them.

Few of them, who spoke on condition anonymity, said they were trained as ad hoc workers and were asked to report at the INEC headquarters, Enugu, for posting.

They said since Friday when they arrived at the commission’s office till the time of filing this report on Saturday, nobody had addressed them on condition of their ad hoc service for the elections.

“We are no longer finding the situation conducive, hence we might leave since we do not know our fate here,’’ they said.

But a top INEC official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We are working on instructions and directives from above.

“Once there is chance to fix them somewhere, we will do that fast.’’ (NAN)