Live Updates: Nigeria Decides 2019

Voters Await INEC Officials at Several Polling Units in Lagos

(10:14 AM)

Some voters who rose up early to cast their votes at several polling units in Lagos had to wait for the arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials as polls opened in the country at 8.00 a.m.

In Epe, few voters at the Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe, Epe, where Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is expected to vote, were still awaiting INEC officials as at 8.21 a.m.

Few security officials were also on ground at the school.

In Ebute-Meta West, some voters who arrived early complained about INEC officials’ absence at Apapa Road Ward 004a and 004b, Elena Primary School.

As at 8:25 a.m, voters continued to hang around the Ebute-Meta West ward for the election which was supposed to kick off by 8:00 a.m.

Eligible voters in Badagry, a coastal town in Lagos State, besieged different voting units as early as 7:00 a.m. awaiting the arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission official to conduct election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were more than 300 voters at the Ansar-Udeen Grammar School, Badagry for polling units 03 and 04, waiting for INEC officials.

As at 8:20 a.m., the situation was the same at Badagry Grammar School, which would serve as one of the collation centres, as well as polling units 01 and 02, where the officials of INEC were seen waiting endlessly for vehicles to take them to different polling units.

One of the polling officers told NAN that they slept in the school so that they could get to their destinations on time.

According to her, we are still waiting for the vehicles that will convey us to our polling units.

Meanwhile, INEC officials have arrived Ikoga, Igborosun, Pota polling units as early 8:04 a.m. and the voting process has commenced.

Mr Tunji Akande, a voter at Badagry Grammar School said it was sad that when voters left their homes as early as 6:00 a.m. and walked to the polling station, they had to wait till 9:00 a.m. for INEC officials.

“This is unfortunate; we learnt the election will start by 8:00 a.m. but unfortunately, nothing is happening here,” he said.

NAN reports that the bus conveying the officials arrived at 8:42 a.m. and carried the stranded INEC officials to their duty posts.

Accreditation and voting were yet to commence at Polling Unit 009 at Daura Road/Ashanti/Randle Roads in Apapa, as of 8.45 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje, is expected to vote at the polling unit.

NAN reports voters as many as 50 were seen on the queue, waiting for the commencement of the process.

Though electoral officers arrived the polling units with materials on time, they spent much time pasting voter registers and making other preparations for the process.

The situation at the polling unit, however, remained calm as voters were orderly and security men were around to check any breach of peace.

The situation was the same at polling unit 1, Modiq /Fagbayi/Queens Barracks in Apapa as the process commenced.

Unlike at Agbaje’s polling unit, where there was a long queue of voters waiting, the electoral officers were the ones waiting for voters.

As of 9:00 a.m., a couple of voters were seen arriving at the polling unit to partake in the process.

Meanwhile, Lagos roads were free of vehicular movement due to the restriction of movement, while security personnel were seen on the roads to maintain law and order ahead of the general elections. (NAN)

Army, Security Agencies Take over Abuja-Keffi Highway

(10:01AM)

Mlitary and security operatives on Saturday morning, took over the Abuja-Keffi highway, to enforce the restriction of movement during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives, who mounted checkpoints at different spots in Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja, subjected road users to thorough search.

For almost an hour, soldiers at the Kugbo military checkpoint blocked the lane leading to the nation’s capital, causing a heavy traffic buildup.

Affected were eligible voters and those on essential duties, including security personnel, election workers and journalists, heading to Abuja.

The soldiers, who paid ears to pleas and explanations, said they were enforcing the restriction on movement.

When reminded that those on essential duties were exempted, they said they were following orders.

They later opened the road following intervention by some individuals believed to be senior security officers.(NAN)

Late Arrival of Materials, Officials Delay Voting in Kano

(9:58Am)

Late arrival of election materials at most of the polling centres delayed the commencement of voting in Tarauni and Nasarawa local government areas of Kano state on Saturday.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the election reports that while security personnel and the electorate arrived at the polling centres as early as 7:00 a.m., INEC officials failed to show up with the election materials.

At Tarauni Asibiti polling centre, security agents and voters were seen awaiting the arrival of materials and INEC officials.

One of the voters who spoke to NAN said he came to centre around 7:56 a.m. with the hope meeting the electoral officers but was disappointed.

Similarly, at Garden polling centre, the story was the same as there was no single INEC official while only voters and security agents were seen waiting for the arrival of the election materials and officials.

When NAN visited the Garden Collation Centre around 8:00 a.m., the election materials were being distributed to various polling centres, while security personnel kept vigil there.

At Gyadi-gyadi Arewa polling centre, located at the Women’s Centre, the materials and election officials were already on ground as at 8:15 a.m. trying to sort things out.

At Magwan polling centre within the Giginyu Ward in the Nasarawa local government area, the materials and INEC officials were nowhere to be found as only security agents and voters awaited the arrival of materials as at 8:30 a.m.

NAN observed that the turnout of voters, especially men, was impressive at most of the polling centres visited in the two local government areas.

Most of the voters who spoke to NAN expressed disappointment with the late arrival of materials and officials at the polling units, and they urged INEC to address the challenge. (NAN)

Massive Turnout of Voters in Karu Area of FCT

(9:30AM)

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Electoral officers in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are currently striving hard to control a large crowd of voters in polling units.

In Unit 010, near Area Court for instance, the turn-out is overwhelming.

However, up to the time of filing this report at about 9.20am, accreditation is yet to begin as the electoral officers are still making arrangements for the take-off of the accreditation process.

But voters who queue up in aphabetical order of their names are calm and patient, eagerly waiting to cast their votes.

However, the turnout at CBN Quaters, another part of Karu is even larger, thus proving wrong the assumptions that turnout will be low today as a result of the postponement of the election last weekend.

Buhari Votes

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections at his Polling Unit 003 Kofar Barau III Gidan Niyam Registration 01 Sarkin Yara A in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Buhari, who was listed as Voter No. 187, carrying the Voter Identification Number 90F5B 02C90 29569 4732, arrived the polling unit located along Waziri Road, Tone Quarters, Sarkin Yaura A, in the vicinity of the palace of the Emir of Daura at about 8.00am.

He was duly accredited and within 10 minutes had completed the voting procedure.

He told journalists that he was happy that Nigerians have decided to exercise their franchise. He said he was happy that the process was going on well.

Replying to a question on whether he will congratulate the winner if he did not win, the president said: “I will congratulate myself because I expect to win this election.”

He waived at the reporters and departed for his house.

Other members of the president’s household also listed at the same polling unit include, his wife, Aisha, at No. 182. Hadiza, Safina and Ibrahim are numbered 183, 189 and 184 respectively.

Obi Casts Vote, Says He was Harrassed by Security Agents

(9:38 AM)

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, and his wife Margaret have cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Obi cast his vote at exactly 8:55am at his Amatutu Village polling unit, Agulu ward 2, in Anaocha Local Government area of Anambra State.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot, Obi said it was too early to confirm that the process was going smoothly, but promised to confirm so later in the day after reaching out to voters in other parts of the country.

Obi however revealed that security agents Friday night went after some known PDP stalwarts in the state.

He told journalists that he was also harassed by security agents but refused to say more about it.

“The answer to your question is capital yes. Most of our members, including myself were harassed by security agents last night,” Obi said.

When prodded further, Obi said: “I cannot speak further than this, but you just heard me say yes. The answer to that question is yes, I was also harassed.”

THISDAY gathered that some PDP stalwarts in Anambra had been arrested late Friday night by security agents.

Some of those said to have been visited include Mr Joe Martin Uzodike, a known ally of Peter Obi, and another, Jeff Ezeukwu in Alor community of Anambra State, the hometown of the Minister of Labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

INEC Officials Arrive Late at Senate President’s Polling Unit

(9:37 AM)

By Vanessa Obioha and Hameed Shittu in Kwara state

At the traditional homestead of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Agbaji, Kwara State, a great number of citizens arrived early to cast their votes but there were no INEC officials on ground.

As at 8:50 am, election materials were yet to arrive the venue. With the absence of the officials at the Ode-Opobiyi polling unit, Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin West, the motley crowd of women, men and youths engage in discussions while some roam the narrow street.

There is also the presence of military men and heavily armed police officials carrying out checks along the road.

One of the voters, an elderly woman who refused to disclose her name, said she has been at the polling unit since 6:30 am.

“No matter the time, we will still wait for the INEC official to arrive because we are here to vote,” she said.

A member of Saraki’s family, Thonope Saraki, said he has been at the polling unit since 7am.

“Some people have been here since 6:30am. It is quite discouraging that the INEC officials are not yet here. It shows the unpreparedness of the electoral umpire,” he said.

By the time the INEC officials finally arrived at 9:06am, the voters struggled to form a queue so as to do accreditation and cast their vote.

Large Turnout of Voters in Ekiti

(9:34 AM)

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There were high turnout of voters in Ekiti State in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The security arrangements were such that four policemen guarded each of the polling units.

As early as 8am, virtually all the polling units in the state capital witnessed heavy clusters of voters, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff came as early as 8am to attend to the people.

Most of them trekked several kilometres to get to their polling units due to the restrictions placed on vehicles.

The state police commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, lauded the process, particularly the large turnout of voters.

He said his men and officers are all over Ekiti to ensure that sanity prevails.

“Our men are all over the place and we are getting favourable feedbacks across the state. We are on ground and all the voters and INEC staff including election materials are safe,” he said.

Also, a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, after voting at Adeyinka Jimba unit 009B at Ward 8 in Ado Ekiti, applauded INEC and security agencies for their peaceful conduct.

Ojudu, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, added that the level of credibility of the polls will be high if the situation in Ekiti persist all over the country.

Abuja Records Massive Turnout of Voters

(9:32 AM)

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Contrary to fears that there may be voter apathy due to the postponement of elections last week, there was massive voter turnout in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

At polling Unity 003 at LEA Primary School, Dutse Sagwari, the turnout was massive and the electoral officers had to give numbers to voters so as to ensure orderly conduct.

Voters came out early enough even before the arrival of electoral officials.

Though, voting was yet to start at polling unit 003 at the time of filing this report, everywhere was calm and the security personnel were on ground to ensure law and order.

Ad hoc Staff, Election Materials Yet to Arrive Polling Units in Lafia

(9: 32 AM) Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia Virtually all the ad hoc staff and election materials meant for the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections were yet to arrive in most of the polling units in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, as at 9am. A visit by THISDAY to the Kofar Wambai Polling Unit (PU 004) of Gayam Ward (RA 08) in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State showed that voters had turned out in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibility only to discover that the election officials and voting materials were yet to arrive the polling unit. An observer, who spoke to THISDAY, said that in most of the polling units she visited, neither the ad hoc staff nor election materials were around.

Security was poor in most of the polling units visited particularly at the Kofar Wambai Polling Unit, which is the Al-Makura’s voting centre where a police officer was stationed to provide security to the over 500 voters.

Voters Troop to Polling Centres in Lafia

(09 :30 AM)

Voters in Lafia, Nasarawa State are in high spirit to cast their votes in the rescheduled Presidential and National assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most voters came to their various polling unit within the metropolis as early as 7:00am to queue and wait for electoral officials.

At Bukan-sidi polling units, voters were seen anxiously waiting with some gathered in clusters with security agents on ground to ensure a smooth exercise.

Dr Blaise Okwaraoha, a voter at Bukan-sidi polling unit 17, said he came out before 7:00am to queue and perform his civic responsibility early.

Okwaraoha said he was enthusiastic to cast his vote because he believed his vote would count.

He expressed doubt the postponement of the election last week would affect the voter turnout as most voters had put the incident behind them.

Similar enthusiasm is observed at Ungwan-mangu policing unit of Akurba ward, Lafia-East primary school in Ciroma ward as well as Lukumanu polling unit at Makama ward.

As at the time of filling this report (8:18am) electoral officials were yet to arrive at the Lafia-East primary school polling unit at Ciroma ward and other polling units within the metropolis. (NAN)

Sokoto Electorate Arrive Early for Polls

(09:00AM)

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto As Nigeria go to the polls to elect their leaders who will pilot their affairs for the next four years voters in Sokoto State have come out early en masse to queue awaiting the voting time. THISDAY, which visited some polling units within Sokoto metropolis, witness massive turnout of voters. Some voters kept vigil at the polling units awaiting daybreak to cast their votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel reported as early as 7:am. Details later.

Massive Turnout of voters in Osogbo

(08:58AM)

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Today’s election kicked off in Osogbo smoothly with massive turnout of voters amid tight security.

Election materials and officials also arrived early in polling units visited by our correspondent, while accreditation and voting commenced as scheduled.

Voting is in progress at Laro Timehin Middle School Asubiaro, Osogbo Ward 3 Ataoja

Buhari Votes in Daura, Says He’s Confident of Victory

(08:30AM)

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote in his Daura, country home.

The president who arrived the polling booth along with his wife, Aisha, cast his vote at exactly 8.07am after going through the initial accreditation at 8.04 am.

Buhari voted about two minutes after his wife, Aisha, had earlier voted at about 8.05am.

The president who was accompanied to the polling booth by his security aides later answered questions from journalists, commending the process, saying it had been smooth.

Asked if he would concede defeat if he lost the election, Buhari said he knew he would be congratulating himself after the poll because he was sure of victory.

Osinbajo, Wife to Vote in Lagos

(08:20AM)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, will exercise their franchise in the 2019 presidential election at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos on Saturday.

Osinbajo, who is from Ikenne, Ogun State, lived and worked in Lagos before he became vice president in 2015.

He was Attorney-general and Commissioner of justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo also worked as a professor of law at the University of Lagos for many years.

The vice president arrived in Lagos for the exercise following close of campaigns on midnight Thursday. (NAN)

Buhari, Wife, 897 Others to Vote at PU 003 Kofar Baru III in Daura

(08:00AM)

President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and 897 eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at the polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam ward, Daura, Katsina State, today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list of the eligible voters including that of the president and his wife has since been displayed at the polling unit by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president and his wife are numbered 187 and 182 respectively on the list.

The presiding officer of the polling unit, Aliyu Abdullahi, who arrived the voting unit as early as 7.08a.m, told NAN that all arrangements had been completed for the commencement of the exercise.

President Buhari and his wife had on Friday arrived in Daura, his hometown, to participate in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.(NAN)