Battle Angel Priemeres at IMAX Cinemas

Alita is a 2019 American cyberpunk action film based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Gunnm, also known as Battle Angel Alita. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. Rosa Salazar stars as the titular Alita, a cyborg who sets out to learn about her past after she awakens in a new body with no memory of who she is. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson also star in supporting roles.

Originally announced in 2003, production on the release of the film was repeatedly delayed due to Cameron’s work on Avatar and its sequels. After years of languishing in development hell, Rodriguez was announced as the film’s director in April 2016, with Salazar being cast the following month. Principal photography began in Austin, Texas, in October 2016, lasting through February 2017.

Alita premiered at the IMAX Cinema, Lekki on February 13th, 2019, and was released in the United States on February 14, 2019 by 20th Century Fox in Real D 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX 3D formats. The film has grossed over $140 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019. It received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its visual effects, action sequences and Salazar’s performance while criticism was directed at the “muddled” screenplay and the set-up of sequels.[8] In contrast, the film received a more positive response from audiences.