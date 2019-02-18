Alleged impersonation: Imo APGA Seeks Arrest of Amuchie

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State has initiated moves to arrest and prosecute one of its former governorship aspirants who lost in the primary election, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, for alleged impersonation of the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

The party through its state chairman, Chief Peter Ezeobi, in a press conference yesterday, reiterated that Araraume is its governorship candidate, adding that his ticket is not in contention, as there is no court order that states otherwise.

Ezeobi urged party supporters to remain focused and keep their eyes on the prize, adding that no amount of pranks from opponents can subvert the will of the people of the state.

Amuchie was accused of allegedly campaigning with posters and banners, claiming to be the governorship candidate of APGA in the state.

However, the party in the state alleged that Amuchie was impersonating the genuine candidate of the party and currently working with opponents of the party to cause confusion in APGA by pasting his picture banners and posters as APGA governorship candidate at various locations in the state.

The party consequently urged security agencies to arrest him, while urging the public and loyalists of APGA to discountenance his false claims.

APGA members were also advised to report Amuchie’s whereabouts to the nearest police station.