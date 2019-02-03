The Charmed Life of Keystone Bank MD, Obeahon Ohiwerei…Throws Lavish Birthday Party

Life is good for Obeahon Ohiwerei, the managing director, Keystone Bank. He literally lives in a bubble; unfettered access to tons of money, all things bright, bubbly and beautiful; and a growing rock star reputation as a new generation bank MD. Many of his peers and protégés would give a limb to swap places with him for just one day.

Indeed, there are bank MDs and there is Obeahon Ohiwerei, the reveller in charge of a major financial institution. When he turned a year older recently, he gathered his friends and associates for a ball and a blast at the Prest Lunch and Dinner Cruise, Lekki, Lagos. It was his 52nd birthday.

Though not a landmark birthday, every occasion is an opportunity for Obeahon to flaunt his social credentials and love for the good life. And he knows how to throw a party to relish and remember for a long time. It was no less last Sunday. The colour of the day was white and compliance was appreciable. Guests were welcomed to the exquisitely decorated boat where gourmet dining had been laid out for their palette and pleasure.

From carefully selected hors d’oeuvre, to mouth-watering menus, that tickle and tempt, and champagnes and cognacs and exotic wines, Obeahon had the guests feasting and bingeing with decent abandon while soft music played in the background. Mirth and merry hovered in the air. The host had a permanent smile on his face as he moved from table to table ensuring nothing was in short supply; a flute with bubbly that never ran short, never leaving his hand.

As the ship sailed, with the enraptured guests taking in the beauty of Lagos’ skyline at dusk, some of them whispered that they wished the party would never end. But the day after was a Monday. And for a man that had been likened to Nero, the Roman Emperor who fiddled while Rome burned, Obeahon has been working hard to shake off that perception. Appointed MD of Keystone Bank in 2017, Obeahon was in the saddle when the bank was sold to new investors in 2018.

Perhaps it is why his recent birthday party was in no way as elaborate as the fun he had at Belvedere club in Houston last year where nubile beauties flown in from all over the globe for a champagne party. His friends and those privileged to be at the club that night still talk about it with romantic longing and a glint in their eyes.