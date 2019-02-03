AA Oil Boss, Aliyu Abubakar, Keeps Low Profile

Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, the Chairman, AA Oil Limited, is known to many, particularly in Abuja.

The Kogi State-born billionaire is one of the powerful men in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He drew more attention to himself after news went abroad that he owns an imposing edifice that sits majestically on Gana Street, adjacent Transcorp-Hilton Hotel in Maitama District of Abuja.

Prior to that, the ownership of the building was shrouded in mystery, leading rumours swirling around the capital city.

Aside from this, he has reportedly made good fortunes from property business and building technology.

Aliyu’s business empire includes oil and gas, real estate, telecommunications and many others.

However, since he had a little brush with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCOM, in 2016 over an alleged non- performing debt, he has since gone underground.

As a result, tongues have been wagging over his disappearance in the public as well as social functions.