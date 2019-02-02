Zidora Foundation Empowers Widows, Orphans

Zidora Aid foundation, a non-government organisation and corporate social responsibility arm of Zidora Group, has extended hands of help to the widows and orphans as part of the foundation’s goals to alleviate poverty and improve living conditions.

The foundation explained that its latest move was informed by pitiable conditions of widows and less-privileged in the society as well as determination to boost their confidence.

The empowerment came in form of free medical treatment, donation of foodstuff, free accommodation, skills acquisition and business development for thousands of widows and orphans in Lagos and Anambra states.

Plans are also underway to extend the gesture to other parts of the country in the nearest future.

Founder of the NGO, Dr. Arinze Madueke, reiterated the commitment of the foundation to raise the hopes of the needy in the society.

“The foundation was established to alleviate sufferings and pains of the less-privileged in the society.

“I know what it means for someone to be homeless or to live in a house with a leaking roof, wealth would be meaningless if it cannot be used to better the lives of the needy.

“I would also want to implore the rich and wealthy in our society to come to the aid of the poor in the society through several interventions like provide jobs creation for the youths; build skills acquisition centres for willing adults, market stalls for men and women and others”, he said.

Madueke disclosed further that the foundation was focused at women empowerment and less-privileged children to deliver help in form of skills acquisition, financial assistance, health intervention, basic education for kids of the underprivileged in the society and nutrition.

He said, “We go round Nigeria to help the underprivileged widows in the society and this we have been doing over the years in Lagos. To change our society and make the world a better place we must love, give and share no matter how small.”

He added that the NGO is solely funded from proceeds of Zidora Group of Companies.